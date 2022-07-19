OMG! Yuvan gets a massive PANIC ATTACK while his wedding rituals in Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery

The upcoming episodes of Banni Chow will witness a major twist in the story

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 16:25
yuhan

MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta are seen playing the role of Yuvan and Banni in the show.

The brand new jodi of Prvaisht and Ulka is being loved by the viewers. 

We have seen how the show has witnessed some interesting twists and turns in the story. 

TellyChakkar had also exclusively updated that Yuvan and Banni will get married under crucial circumstances which will bring another twist to the story. 

Well, we have come across a video of the upcoming episode of Banni Chow Home Delivery. 

ALSO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery : Oh No! Ulka Gupta aka Banni's this act has left makers in trouble, Here's why

The video shows the wedding sequence of Yuvan which will bring a big twist to the story. 

Amid the wedding rituals, Yuvan will get a panic attack seeing the holy fire. 

Take a look:

Everyone will panic seeing Yuvan in this condition. 

Will the marriage be put on hold after Yuvan's condition worsens? Will Banni be able to save Yuvan? What do you think will happen? Tell us in the comments.

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal Productions. 

It is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha. 

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Sonal Vengurlekar, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others. 

How excited are you for the upcoming episodes of Banni Chow Home Delivery? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: OMG! These actors refused the role of Yuvan in Banni Chow Home Delivery

Star Plus Banni Chow Home Delivery Pravisht Mishra Ulka Gupta Barrister Babu Anchal Sahu Rajendra Chawla Parvati Sehgal Ayush Anand Sonal Vengurlekar Priyank Tatariya Pooja Singh Sheetal Jaiswal and Payal Gupta
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

