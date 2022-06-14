Oops! Shamita Shetty once again surface headlines for her RUDE attitude, see netizens’ trolls

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 fame Shamita Shetty was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai with actress Akansha Malhotra who is known for her roles in Salman Khan starrer ‘Garv’. However, netizens didn't like Shamita's ignorance and they have been slamming her for her attitude.

Shamita who has been in news due to her break-up with Raqesh Bapat is badly getting trolled for her non-friendly attitude and is being called proudy and rude.

One user wrote, "Did anyone notice how she didn’t like her friend posing beside her. Her friend realized this later. Poor her." While another user took a dig at her break up with Raqesh, "safe Raqesh Bapat". The third user wrote, "Useless stop capturing her at least plz".

Another netizen wrote, "She is very rude and proudy". "I don’t know who she thinks she is. The attitude. Good lord". "Very very mean..of shamita.. didn’t like her friend who is like a family .. to stand besides her … seeking solo attention for camera.. specifically when she has not set any benchmarks for herself", slammed another user.

Shamita Shetty was papped last night with her girls in a beautiful easy breezy off-shoulder lavender dress. And her fans cannot get over her gorgeous look.

Credit: BollywoodLife