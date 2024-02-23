Pandya Store: EXCLUSIVE! Hanging from a harness from a height was adventurous and challenging in itself: Piyali Munsi

Dhaval will now help the bahus enter the pageant with ropes which will help them slide from the top of the venue to directly on that ramp. Piyali Munsi is an integral part of the show and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she shared her experience shooting for this sequence with harness on.
Pandya Store

MUMBAI : Pandya Store is one of the most entertaining shows on Star Plus. The show took a leap post which new actors came on board to continue the legacy and storyline. The show is currently witnessing the second season with Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel playing the second-generation leads, alongside Kruttika Desai. 

As seen previously, the media will barge into the Makwana house and demand to know if the daughter-in-laws of the house are being stopped for doing as they please or being tortured. Natasha will now come up with an idea that all the ladies of the house will participate in a beauty contest to show the world that they are not obsessed inside the Makwana house. 

TellyChakkar exclusively reported that since the Makwana bahus will not be allowed to walk on the ramp, Dhaval will now help the bahus enter the pageant with ropes which will help them slide from the top of the venue to directly on that  ramp! 

Piyali Munsi is an integral part of the show and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she shared her experience shooting for this sequence with harness on.

She shared, “It was a different experience. Hanging from a harness from a height was adventurous and challenging in itself. I have never shot with a harness on before but I have seen others performing such stunts when I was shooting for mythological shows. So this was the first time I shot for something like this. I am excited to see how the sequence comes out in the telecast.” 

Well said Piyali!

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 02/23/2024 - 17:07

