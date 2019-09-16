Parth Samthaan spread the news about Erica Fernandes and Vikas Gupta dating each other?

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who are currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, made headlines not just for their work, but also their alleged relationship. Later, there were reports how the two broke up. Now, the latest report suggests that Parth Samthaan had ignited Erica Fernandes and Vikas Gupta’s affair rumours.



Recently, news of Erica Fernandes and Vikas Gupta dating each other went viral. Vikas denied the story and said that there is nothing cooking between the two. So, what exactly happened? Well, according to a report in SpotboyE.com, it is Erica’s ex-lover, Parth Samthaan, who has spread the news about the duo dating each other.



The buzz about Vikas and Erica started from the picture where they were seen in same hoodie. This reason, however, was already quite illogical. This was the night Erica and Vikas were out for dinner with Ekta Kapoor at JW Marriott. Vikas, who was already at the hotel as he works out there, joined the ladies after his gym session and had a few hoodies in his bag. Now, Erica was feeling a bit too cold at the restaurant they were seated in and Vikas offered her a hoodie, which was lying spare in his bag. And the trio had some fun moments while at it, which they shared on social media. Now, whispers are that Parth got to know about this and the actor most likely thought of seizing the opportunity in his interest and circulated whatever took place during the trio’s dinner amongst a few people, who took the news out. Unfortunately, a few journalists also believed the story without head and tail, and carelessly helped in accelerating the process.