THIS picture of Parth Samthaan will make the girls go weak at the knees

09 Sep 2019 04:33 PM

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan, who is one of the most popular and handsome television actors, has shared a hot look of himself that will surely make the girls go weak at the knees. 

Well, Parth is an active social media user and he regularly posts something to treat his fans and followers. And recently too, the heartthrob took to his Instagram handle to share a hot picture of himself. The handsome hunk shared a wet look.

He captioned his post as, "Let’s break the Internet  #sundaymood." 

Take a look below:

On the work front, Parth started off by being a part of episodic shows such as Life OK's Savdhaan India, MTV India's Webbed, Bindass's Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Zing's Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. His first lead role was Prithvi Sanyal in Best Friends Forever. Later, he was seen as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Currently, he is seen as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
