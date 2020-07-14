Pooja Banerjee tests negative for Coronavirus!

MUMBAI: After Karan Patel now everyone was eagerly waiting to know what are the results of other Kasautii actors' tests. Here is an update about Pooja Banerjee, who portrays the character of Nivedita Basu on the show. The actress has fortunately tested negative.

The actress' PR team reportedly informed, "Pooja Banerjee's test result is negative and she is safe and healthy. She urges everyone to stay safe and not wander unless absolutely needed."

Pooja Banerjee was apparently shooting on the KZK set the day before yesterday along with her onscreen mother Shubhaavi Choksey when Parth Samthaan's report came out to be positive. After which not only was the shoot brought to a halt but also BMC officials came in and tested both the actresses along with the crew. When Pooja had been reportedly contacted, she replied in the affirmative, "Yes there is test happening and I'm on set right now."

After testing positive, Parth Samthaan brought the news to his Instagram account and informed his fans and friends about the same. In his post, he further urged the people to get themselves tested who were in close contact with him. His note read, "Hi everyone , I had mild symtomps and got myself tested. And yes I have been tested Postive for Covid 19 ...hence I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care."

