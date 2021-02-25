Pooja Gor shares a beautiful picture from Pratigya 2 shoot; here's how ex- flame Raj Singh Arora reacted

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Well, recently, the news of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya Season 2 soon hitting the tube went viral and it left fans elated.

(Read here : Pooja Gor takes extra precautions as she shoots outdoor for Pratigya 2)

While there has been a confirmation from the producer’s end that Arhaan and Pooja will continue to play the leads and Anupam Shyam aka Sajjan Singh has been retained in the show, the buzz is that these actors will be a part of only a few episodes. They’ll establish the show, the storyline, and the new characters.

The cast and crew are shooting at the beautiful location of Prayagraj.

Actress Pooja Gor who’s set to play the titular role in the show, shared a beautiful picture from the shoot. Pooja can be spotted wearing a red-suit. She spells beauty in the picture and how! Pooja’s friends and well-wishers bombarded the picture with their compliments. Well, what grabbed out attention was Pooja’s ex-boyfriend Raj Singh Arora’s comment on the picture.Raj posted a heart emoji in the comments confirming that the duo are still going strong as good friends and don’t have bad blood between them.

Have a look at her post:

Are you excited for Pratigya 2?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Prachi Thakur and Gauransh Bhardwaj roped in for Pratigya 2)