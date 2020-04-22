Post Beyhadh’s sudden end, Ankit Siwach wishes to work with Jennifer Winget in a new show

MUMBAI: Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Sony TV has decided to axe three of their shows Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. The channel has terminated all the three shows and it won’t return post the lockdown.

TellyChakkar got in touch with actor Ankit Siwach, who recently joined the cast of Beyhadh. He played a grey shaded role and his performance was quite impressive.

On the show being axed, Ankit shared, “When I got the news the first thing that hit me was I couldn’t play the character in brief. My role had a good graph and there were still a lot of things which could have been experimented. I just started getting into the skin of the character and now I hear that the show won’t return. It feels sad that a show like Beyhadh won’t return as it has a humongous fan following. Fans got too attached with my role. I feel bad that I won’t meet my crew members with whom I worked in Mannmohini. We shared a great bond.”

When asked his experience working with Jennifer, he replied, “It was great working with her. She is very good at her work. I will definitely miss working with her. When you have a great actor opposite you the scenes automatically come out well. Both of us had intense roles to play. If given a chance I would like to work with her once again in a new show.”