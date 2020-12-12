Programming changes on Sony TV; Vighnaharta Ganesh NOT going off-air

MUMBAI: There are reports stating Sony Entertainment Television’s popular mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh which has been entertaining the viewers for a few years now, is going off air.

However, TellyChakkar has learnt that the show isn’t shutting down. This wrong news has left ardent fans upset however they can now smile as the show is getting a new timeslot.

Yes, Vighnaharta Ganesh which used to air from 7.45pm to 8.30pm will now air for half an hour. The upcoming show Ahilya will telecast from 7.30pm to 8pm and Vighnaharta Ganesh will air from 8pm to 8.30pm. The rest of the shows’ slots will remain the same.

Dashami Creations’ Ahilya will be launched on 4 January and these programming changes will take place from the same date.

