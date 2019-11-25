Rashami Desai reigns again as Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of Day 55

Showt Highlights:

1) Sid and Asim hug and end their fight (Yes Showts for both) 2) Himanshi gets upset when Paras criticizes her Captaincy (Yes Showts for Himanshi, No Showts for Paras) What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ? 3) Most Housemates feel Shefali lacks leadership (No Showts for Shefali) 4) Rashami and Mahira fight; Mahira says Rashami contributes nothing in the House (Yes Showts for Rashami, No Showts for Mahira) 5) Paras and Rashami get into an argument about Rashami’s loyalty to Devoleena, Bhau and Aarti (No Showts for Paras, Yes Showts for Rashami)

The Bigg Boss producers brought into the studio Jay Bhanushali and Mahi Vij (Sid’s friends), Parag Tyagi (Shefali’s husband), Akanksha Puri (Paras’ GF) and Umar Riaz (Asim’s brother) to discuss the ugliest week ever seen in the 13 seasons of Bigg Boss.

Except for Akanksha they all criticized Paras. Back in the House, Paras also got a lot of criticism from his Housemates, but he would have none of it, saying that Rashami and her disloyalty was the problem.

Rashami argued with Paras. She accused Paras of playing dirty and being untrustworthy. Showters felt Rashami is standing by her friends and gave her 76% Yes Showts, making her the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of Day 55.

SID, ASIM, DEVOLEENA ARE #2, #3, #4

When Salman asked Jay and Mahi about Sid’s behavior with Asim, Jay said that Sid is being his real self, and is not playing a role. Showters agreed with Jay and gave 75% Yes Showts to Sid.

Umar Riaz defended Asim and said that it was Sid’s aggression and rudeness that made Asim frustrated and caused Asim to lash out and fight. All the guests told Salman that Asim and Sid shared a bond for the first 42 days, and there’s no need for the fight to continue.

Following Salman’s advice, Sidharth and Asim opened up to each other and agreed to end their fight. Asim expressed his joy to Salman and said he is at peace with this reconciliation. Showters felt happy for Asim and gave him 70% Yes Showts.

NO SHOWTS FOR MAHIRA’S NEGATIVITY

Mahira revealed that Shefali’s criticism of her lips was very hurtful.

Mahira also got upset when Rashami pointed out Mahira’s weakness as a contestant. Rashami said that without Paras Mahira would have been long gone from the House. Showters agreed with this criticism and gave Mahira 37% Yes Showts, the lowest of all contestants for the day.

Paras told Salman that Himanshi is unfit to be Captain because she lacks leadership and feels sorry for herself. Showters agreed with Paras and gave 41% Yes Showts to Himanshi.

AARTI AND DEVOLEENA ALMOST EVICTED

Aarti and Devoleena were told they were being evicted, and that they should wait with their luggage by the entrance of the House. Aarti was upset but resigned to her eviction.

But then Salman gave Aarti and Devoleena a reprieve, and revealed that their eviction was fake.

Showters gave Aarti 41% Yes Showts, probably because they were disappointed in her lack of confidence.

ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN HOUSE

How will Paras adapt his game now that Sid and Asim have patched up? Will Rashami continue to reign as Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant for Day 56? How will Himanshi handle her Captaincy? Stay tuned and keep Showting!