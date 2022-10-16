RIP! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vaishali Thakkkar commits suicide; dead body found at her Indore residence

MUMBAI: On Sunday, well-known TV actress Vaishali committed suicide. She had spent the previous year residing in Indore.

When police arrived at her home, they found her dead body. A suicide note was also discovered on the body. The actress's alleged love interest is the stated reason.

The 30-year-old actress appeared in numerous TV series with significant parts, including "Sasural Simar Ka," "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," and she also took part in "Bigg Boss."

The case is being investigated by the Tejaji Nagar police station.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the longest-running drama on Star Plus, was her first television programme, in which she played Sanjana. She went on to play Vrinda in Yeh Hai Aashiqui in 2016.

She portrayed Anjali Bharadwaj in the Colors TV series Sasural Simar Ka alongside Sidharth Shivpuri and Rohan Mehra.

She played the role of Shivani in SAB TV's Super Sisters. Later on she was a part of Colors TV's Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara playing Netra opposite Arhaan Behll. She later played Ananya/Mansi alongside Karam Rajpal and Reyhna Malhotra in Manmohini 2 on Zee TV.

