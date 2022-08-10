Rohit Suchanti teases Bhagya Lakshmi Co-star Aishwarya Khare with This name; check what the actress had to say

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from your favorite show. We are always at the forefront of keeping our readers entertained with some chatpata stories from Telly town. We know how much you adore your favorite RishMi and so, here’s another adorable update from what goes on off camera on the show Bhagya Lakshmi. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles.

Also read:  Bhagya Lakshmi’s Saurabh Sharma reacts to rumors of dating social media influencer Manisha Rani, says, “we two keep on making reels as a couple…”

Bhagya Lakshmi has been winning the hearts of the audience for a long time now and we know how eager are our viewers to diligently capture every episode on their TV screens.

The audience also likes to keep up with little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity and we promise to deliver the audience its daily dose of entertainment from Telly Town!

Now, we recently came across a post close to Bhagya Lakshmi.

Aishwarya and Rohit are a witty duo who share a great friendship off-screen too! They are back with some more fun banter.

Looks like Rohit had something special to say about the actress’s smile and she too had a befitting reply!

Check out!

We are totally in love with Aishwarya’s smile! Aren’t you too?

Do let us know your guesses in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Lakshmi’s plan succeeds and Balwinder gets furious and is ready to harm Lakshmi, and just then, Rishi arrives and asks him to stop and tells him that Lakshmi is not alone.

Neelam and Malishka are furious with Rishi while Virender is happy that Rishi came in support of Lakshmi. While Ayush holds Guddu, Rishi beats up Balwinder.

Soon, Kamli comes in and stops Rishi from hitting her husband and Rishi tells Balwinder that he got such a great life partner but he doesn’t deserve her.

Also read:  From Aishwarya Khare to Smita Bansal, this is how much the cast of Bhagya Lakshmi is charging per episode

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

