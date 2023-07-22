SAD! 10 actors who are away from television shows for a very long time and fans dearly miss them

MUMBAI: The Indian television industry has seen a number of talented actors over the years.

A lot of actors who have been a part of the television industry have gained so much success and a huge fan following over the years.

Well, as years have passed by, the TV industry has seen a new generation of actors who are ruling the small screens.

However, there are many actors who have been away from small screens these days and the ardent fans dearly miss them.

So, let's take a look:

ALSO READ: Shocking! Dipika Kakar confirms about quitting acting, says " I am done working and wouldn't return; would live my life as a housewife and mother"

1. Erica Fernandes

She was last seen in Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 in the year 2021. Ever since the show went off-air, Erica has not appeared in any TV show.

2. Karan Patel

Karan was last seen in the popular TV show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 in 2020. Post that, he did Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, Karan hasn't signed any TV show yet.

3. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

The actress won hearts with her performance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The series went off-air in 2019. Ever since then, Divyanka has not appeared in any TV show.

4. Jennifer Winget

She made her last television appearance in the year 2020 in the show Beyhadh 2. Post the show went off-air, Jennifer did not sign any TV show.

5. Sharad Malhotra

Sharad played the lead in Star Plus' show Vidrohi which went off-air last year in March. Since then, Sharad has kept himself away from TV shows.

6. Nia Sharma

Nia was last seen playing the lead in Naagin 4. After the series wrapped up, Nia did Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. However, the actress has not signed any TV show yet.

7. Jasmin Bhasin

After her successful stint in Naagin 4, she did Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. Post that, Jasmin has been away from TV shows and concentrating on movies.

8. Sanaya Irani

Sanaya's last TV show was Rangrasiya which went off-air in 2014. Later, Sanaya did web shows and reality shows. However, she has kept herself away from TV.

9. Surbhi Jyoti

Naagin 3 was Surbhi's last TV show which happened in 2019. Post that, Surbhi made special appearances in many shows but she has not signed any fill-fledged role yet.

10. Dipika Kakar

Dipika played the lead role in Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The show was wrapped up in 2020. Post which Dipika made a special appearance in Sasuraal Simar Ka 2 in 2021. After that, the actress took a complete break from work.

So, which actor or actress do you miss the most? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Whoa! Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim to move into a 5BHK apartment soon