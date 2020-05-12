Salman Khan and Rashami Desai recreate the Hum Aapke Hain Kaun moment

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai has come a long way since she debuted in the year 2008, and has come up the hard way. The actress has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade.

Recently she was seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she emerged as the 4th runner up of the show and her fan following doubled in no time.

The actress also has a lot of fan clubs dedicated in her name, where the fans show undying support to the actress.

The actress quite often grabs the headlines for her tiff with Siddarth Shukla or the special friendship that she shares with her bestie Devoleena .

Jhalak Dikhlaja was one of the most successful dance reality shows on television. The show had personalities showcasing their dance talent along with their assigned choreographer.

Now the show shut shop a few years ago and was replaced by Dance Deewane but the audience still loves and miss the show. Rashami was the contestant during season 6 and she emerged as the 1st runner of the show.

We came across a video where the actress is seen performing on the song Phela Phela Pyar Hai from Hum Aapke Hain Koun along with her choreographer Deepak.

Post the performance , Salman Khan who had come to promote his movie Ek Tha Tiger joined the actress and recreated the famous step of the movie.

Well, Rashami and Salman Khan do share a cordial bond and the actor is quite protective about the actress and we have seen that on Bigg Boss 13.

There is no doubt that Rashami is a brilliant dancer and she had said in a couple of interviews that she loves dancing and Madhuri Dixit is her inspiration.

