Shakti Mohan: Hrithik Roshan is my teenage crush

MUMBAI: Choreographer Shakti Mohan says Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is one of her favourite dancers and also her teenage crush, adding that she wishes to work with him the near future.

"From the time the film ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai' released, I've had a huge crush on him. When he came to the set of ‘Dance Plus' (she was one of the captains in the show), I had teary eyes. I was so overwhelmed on meeting him. Then I danced with him. He was my teenage crush. One of the reasons I would like to work with him is he is such a perfectionist with every movement. In our films, many actors dance because it is a part of the storytelling, but when it comes to Hrithik he has a swag! That makes every move magical!" Shakti told IANS.

Asked to choose her favourite dance number of Hrithik, Shakti said: "That would be ‘You are my Sonia' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. That song had lyrical moves, instrumental parts as well as swag. It was a perfect blend of everything! One cannot take off one's eyes from Hrithik, really!"



