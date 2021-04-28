Shivangi Joshi hits a milestone

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting skills and style statements. She is currently winning hearts by playing the female lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

She regularly connects with her fans by sharing posts on social media. Her page is filled with some of her fun-filled pictures, and she keeps her fans updated on what she is doing.

The audience loves her chemistry with Moshin Khan, and their fans fondly call them Kaira.

Fans love her and they keep showering a lot of love and support on the actress.

ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi INTRODUCES us to her 'SPECIAL SOMEONE' )

Now, she has hit a milestone as she has achieved 1 million posts on Instagram, and the credit goes to her crazy fans who keep posting about her.

She has a lot of fan clubs who keep making her feel special by making special collage and videos.

Well, the character Naira was loved by the audiences, but they are also loving Sirat and are getting used to seeing Shivangi in this role.

Shivangi started off her career at a very young age, and with a lot of hard work and determination, she has reached this position.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi and Aditi Bhatia give us major friendship goals)