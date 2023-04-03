Shivangi Joshi wishes her Father a Happy Birthday; calls him her Hero

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the TV world and this time, we see the adorable way Shivangi wishes her father a happy birthday.

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most talented actresses that the TV industry has seen and she is now stepping foot into the OTT medium with her upcoming web series- Jab We Matched.

She became recognized for one of her most popular roles till date of Naira Goenka in StarPlus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her chemistry with Mohsin Khan was loved by the audience.

We all know that usually daughters are more close to their fathers and Shivangi seems to be ‘Daddy’s Little Girl too’. She has shared adorable pictures with her father as she wishes her father- Suman Prakash Joshi a very happy birthday.

Check out:

Not just that, She reveals that her father is her Hero and that she loves him the most. Papas are heros who don’t wear capes but protect their daughters nonetheless and it seems like it is no different with Shivangi and her father too.

