News

Shoaib Ibrahim's latest post for the 'queen of his home' is adorable

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 May 2020 02:06 PM

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar set major couple goals for everyone. The two often share romantic pictures and videos with each other. Their little moments of love with each other are super romantic and adorable.

(Also read: Couples happy cleaning and cooking and praying together!)

The latest picture shared by the actor again proves that he is head over heels in love with Dipika. The picture has the actress smiling her heart out with hubby Shoaib. Along with this photo, the Sasural Simar Ka actor revealed the importance behind making one's wife smile. He wrote, 'Make your wife smile coz a married women in Islam is called “Rabbaitul bait” means Queen Of The Home'.

(Also read: When Dipika Kakar spoke about her past relationship on THIS reality show)

Have a look at his post.

Credits: TOI

Tags Shoaib Ibrahim Dipika Kakar Sasural Simar Ka Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai Battalion 609 TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here