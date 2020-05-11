Shoaib Ibrahim's latest post for the 'queen of his home' is adorable

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar set major couple goals for everyone. The two often share romantic pictures and videos with each other. Their little moments of love with each other are super romantic and adorable.

The latest picture shared by the actor again proves that he is head over heels in love with Dipika. The picture has the actress smiling her heart out with hubby Shoaib. Along with this photo, the Sasural Simar Ka actor revealed the importance behind making one's wife smile. He wrote, 'Make your wife smile coz a married women in Islam is called “Rabbaitul bait” means Queen Of The Home'.

Have a look at his post.

