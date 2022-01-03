Shocking! Bigg Boss 15: Karan asks Tejasswi about her boyfriend outside tje house

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash was shocked when she learned that people believe she has a boyfriend outside the house. She asked Karan Kundrra why people would talk about any of her past relationships. It all began when Rakhi Sawant objected to Tejasswi's closeness with Karan and asked her to stay within limits.

Rakhi told the actress, "People fall in love but you guys are crossing limits. You guys get too cosy. I can see, more than him, you pounce on him and always try to hug him. I am not sure if he will marry you. Why don't you reserve all this for when you go out of the house and engaged? I hope you understand what I am trying to say."

Tejasswi said she knows her limits and is aware of the fact that her family may be watching. Rakhi said, "No, you seem to go with the flow when it comes to love. You guys get a little too cozy."

Tejasswi said, "If you mention it, I think I see Devoleena and Pratik Sehajpal doing the same, and she has a boyfriend outside the house. Pratik and Devoleena are not even boyfriend and girlfriend. Karan and I have given a name to our relationship."

Credits: Hindustan Times