News

Simran Pareenja faints on sets of show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Sep 2019 06:59 PM

MUMBAI: Simran Pareenja, who is currently seen in the TV soap Isharon Isharon Mein, fainted on sets of the show. 

According to a latest report, Simran, who plays the role of a mute girl in the show, fainted in the middle of the shoot. As per a TOI report, the actress had been suffering from a bout of throat infection for many days, but couldn’t manage to find time to go to the doctor. Speaking about the same, Simran said, “Television industry works in a certain way. We do get breaks, but unlike employees in other sectors, there’s no weekly off. I had been unwell for many days, but couldn’t consult a doctor, as we are shooting a marriage sequence these days. One day, I fainted in the middle of the shoot; I guess, I paid for neglecting my health. I was given immediate medical attention and was asked to take a short break.

I am better now and have to get back to work because the track is focussed on my character right now.”

Tags > Simran Pareenja, TV soap, Isharon Isharon Mein, show, Sony TV,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon

past seven days