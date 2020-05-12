Sunil Lahri's unbelievable reaction on SS Rajamouli's 1000 crores Ramayan film

MUMBAI: Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has been all over the news ever since it was re-run on Doordarshan amid the lockdown. It is not just a show but its an emotion which every Indian feels deeply even after watching it several times.

During these quarantine days, Ramayan has proved to be a stressbuster for everyone in the family and has made people remember the good old days.

Arun Govil, Sunil Lahir and Dipika Chikhlia became overnight stars and internet was flooded with the throwback pictures, videos and much more. These stars have become the nation's favourite.

Sunil Lahri who played Laxman in the show is the current heartthrob of the nation and also declared as the national crush of India. The actor has been constantly giving interviews and fans want to know every single detail about this amazing star.

While Ramayan became a huge hit back then and the craze is still the same, a lot has been spoken about filmmakers planning to make a big-budget film on it.

(Also read: Himesh Reshammiya loses his cool when asked about Ranu Mondal)

Bahubali fame SS Rajamouli is reportedly planning to make a 1000 crore budget film on Ramayan in Bollywood. When Sunil was asked about his views on the same, the ace actor seemed extremely happy and said that Rajamouli is a great director and he can definitely do justice to Ramayan.

Also, it would be a privilege to see Ramayan being brought on the silver screen.

Sunil added that there is a lot of scopes to explore Ramayan. The actor said that if he makes the film with true dedication and hard work, the film will definitely do wonders. Sunil said that he is eagerly waiting to see Ramayan on the big screen.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

(VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, BOLLYWOOD SPY)

(Also read: Check out the list of Salman Khan's favourite contestants of Bigg Boss )