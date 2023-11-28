Surprising! Anurag Dhobal’s brother Atul makes interesting revelations about Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most controversial shows on television today. Most of the participants in the house have been bashed at some point or the other by Bigg Boss and Salman Khan and one of them happens to be Anurag Dhobhal.

There are reports that he wants to exit the house and we connected with Anurag’s brother Atul, who in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar made some interesting revelations about the contestants and his brother.

Atul said that Anurag is pretty much the same inside the house as he is outside. He mentioned that he does not do things for the camera and when he is targeted he feels pressured but where he takes a stand he will and it is not for showing off on camera.

Atul shared, “The two things that are close to his heart are his family and the bro group that he has outside. That is the reason he told Bigg Boss also that whatever it is tell me and not my bro sena. Another thing is that whenever Salman Khan talks to other contestants, they are allowed to clarify their stance but Anurag is not given a chance and this is clearly visible to the entire nation.

There are so many participants who have discussed and spoken about their profession and their struggles. If such was the case, he could have been called to the confession room and asked not to discuss but he never wanted to boast about things. He was just sharing like the others.”

Speaking about his friendship with Mannara, Atul mentioned , “I feel Anurag and Mannara’s personalities are quite similar when it comes to speaking their heart out.”

Talking about the strongest contenders of the house, he stated, “It is too early to guess as you never know when the game changes but so far I feel Anurag, Ankita, Vicky and Munawar are the strongest contenders in the house.”

