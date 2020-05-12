Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal Hathi posts memories with late Shafique Ansari

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, this has not affected TellyChakkar’s efficiency of providing exclusive updates from the industry. TellyChakkar.com exclusively reported about Crime Patrol actor Shafique Ansari’s demise. The actor was battling with cancer for a few years and breathed his last on 10th of May. (Read here: Crime Patrol actor Shafique Ansari passes away)

Actress Ambika Ranjankar who portrays the character of Dr.Komal Hathi in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had worked with Shafique Ansari in one of the theatre plays titled Baap Kamai Zindabad. The actress took to Instagram and expressed her thoughts on losing a colleague like Ansari. She mentioned that although they worked on only one play, it was indeed pleasure working with a hardworking person like Shafique.

Ambika wrote: May your soul attain sadgati..

Shafique Ansari... though we did only one play together, it was a pleasure working with you... you were always hard working and sincere in your work...

God bless your soul... I pray for strength and courage for your family to deal with this untimely loss...

TellyChakkar wishes that Shafique’s soul rests in peace.

