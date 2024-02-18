Tactic! Divyanka Tripathi REVEALS her approach to dealing with body shamers and avoiding the weighing scale; Says ‘I block people who body shame me’

MUMBAI: When Divyanka Tripathi made an appearance on the television program Banoo Main Teri Dulhann in the early 2000s, she became well-known. One of the most well-known figures on Indian television, Divyanka has faced criticism from people who use social media to body shame celebrities, just like many of her colleagues. No matter how healthy she is, some still criticize her figure, and Divyanka has resorted to blocking them on social media, she revealed in a recent talk.

Also read: Must Read! Divyanka Tripathi Responds to Vivek Dahiya's Elimination on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: "Heartbreaking Moment"

“Body shaming is a constant thing in my life. Because I have a certain body type, very typical Indian body type. I have a pear-shaped body, my lower half is bigger than my upper half. Even when I am at my slimmest, people say she’s fat from here,” she shared with a popular news portal. The actor continued by saying that trolls managed to target her figure even though she was "very slim."

“There was a time when I was very slim, people started saying you don’t look nice now. They said chubby cheeks look better on you. Now when I am like this, people say I can’t reduce my weight. Now I just say, ‘Relax guys’. I am into fitness now. I work out daily. I do it for my happiness. It gives me an adrenalin rush. It keeps my body agile. I have stopped getting on the weighing scale. I block people who body shame me. I don’t think twice about it,” She shared.

Divyanka Tripathi and Eijaz Khan co-star in the upcoming SonyLIV series Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes.

Also read: Exclusive! Vivek Dahiya revels what wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya did special for him on his birthday

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- The Indian Express