Tara from Satara to go off-air; Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 to replace

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has always brought to you exclusive updates from the world of television.

And while we have been reporting about a lot of new launches in the pipeline, we are back with a new update about Sony Entertainment Television’s show Tara From Satara.

TellyChakkar.com have exclusively learned that apparently the show will soon bid adieu to the viewers. According to our highly placed sources, the makers and the channel have decided to pull the plug on this unconventional show which revolved around how Tara failed to impress her father who was a Kathak dance teacher and her journey on making it to the title of Dancer No. 1.

A source close to the project revealed, “The show had a definite storyline which will soon end. The dance reality show Dancer No.1 will end which will also mark the show’s end”.

We tried to get in touch with Roshni Walia, but she remained unavailable for comment.

The show will be replaced by the second edition of popular show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste starring Mohit Kumar and Kanikka Kapur in lead roles. The story of the show will revolve around an incomplete love story set at the army background.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.