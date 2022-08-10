The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Aditi Govitrikar, Hiten Tejwani, Bhagyashree, Raima Sen and Samir Soni to grace the show

As per sources, Aditi Govitrikar, Hiten Tejwani, Bhagyashree, Raima Sen and Samir Soni will be gracing the show where they will be promoting their upcoming movie NRI wives.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 04/27/2023 - 16:29
The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI :

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not a part of the show and fans are missing him also their favorite, Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

ALSO READ :  The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

This will be the first time the cast of the show will be coming on the show where they will be interacting with the cast and crew of the show.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode of the show will be quite entertaining and will leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to watch the guests on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

 

 

 


    

 

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 04/27/2023 - 16:29

