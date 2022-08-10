The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sahil Vaid to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Chatrapathi

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. As per sources, Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sahil Vaid will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Chatrapathi.
Bellamkonda

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.
The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.
This season, Krushna Abhishek is not a part of the show and fans are missing him also their favorite, Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sahil Vaid will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Chatrapathi.

This would be the first time for Nawazuddin Siddiqui to be gracing the show, while Bhumi Pednekar would be coming for the second time.

Well, there is no doubt that the episode will be an exciting one and will leave the fans in splits.

Are you excited to watch the stars on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

