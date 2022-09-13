Visually impaired 'KBC 14' contestant is a fan of Big B's 'Black'

MUMBAI :A visually impaired contestant Aneri Arya shared with megastar Amitabh Bachchan that she is a big fan of his 2005 movie 'Black' starring Rani Mukerji on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'Black' released in 2005. It also stars Shernaz Patel and Dhritiman Chatterjee in supporting roles. The film narrates the story of Michelle, a deaf-and-blind woman, and her relationship with her teacher Debraj, an elderly alcoholic who himself later develops Alzheimer's disease.

Arya also says that she connects with the story of the film as she herself is blind and there is huge support she gets from her teacher.

She mentions: "Sir, you have played the role of a teacher in the film (Black) and with your influence, Rani Mukerji's character was able to express herself and grow. Just like that, even I have a teacher, my PhD guide, Dr Sunil Shah."

For Aneri nothing was more exciting than taking the hotseat and telling Big B about her favourite book to movie and food.

Hailing from Surat, Gujarat, the 26-year-old 'KBC 14' contestant is an assistant professor of English at Shree Bhaikaka Sochitra Government Arts and Science College. During a conversation with the host she gives credit to her parents for helping her to complete her studies and also speaks about Gujarati cuisine.

Aneri says: "Mr Bachchan and I shared a lot of conversations, I told him about my favourite book, 'The Metamorphosis' by Franz Kafka and my favourite film of his, 'Black'. My parents also conversed with him during the show and my mother told him about sending me out of the nest while my father told him about how proud he is of my journey."

Aneri Arya will be taking the hotseat in the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' on Sony Entertainment Television

SOURCE- IANS