What! Divyanka Tripathi caught Vivek Dahiya pretending to sleep while she was talking; Here’s the truth!

MUMBAI : Divyanka Tripathi utilizes social media extensively and frequently causes an uproar on the internet with her sympathetic yet humorous clips. The actress recently uploaded a funny video of herself and her husband, Vivek Dahiya, acting similarly. Divyanka can be heard talking nonstop in the video, believing Vivek is paying attention. However, when she looks back, she sees him engaged in another activity.

Divyanka Tripathi shared a video on her official Instagram account featuring her husband Vivek Dahiya. Both of them are dressed in formal attire. Vivek looks stunning in a black shirt, while Divyanka is dressed in a saree with a green hue. They are seen in a car.’

Divyanka starts the video by speaking to Vivek, assuming he is paying attention to what she is saying. When she turns to face Vivek, he is sleeping. Divyanka attempts to wake him. Vivek quickly sets up an ingenious escape after realizing he has been caught and acts as if he were praying. Divyanka, though, doesn't seem to be convinced by Vivek's back plan. She pretends to want to kill him as she grabs his neck.

Divyanka Tripathi posted with the caption, “Caught? Maybe not! What's your Plan B?” Vivek Dahiya was just evicted from the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. His wife Divyanka Tripathi, who was on the show for Wedding Special Week, was present when he was eliminated.

Both Vivek's wife and his fans were taken aback by his eviction. The decision made by the producers was met with a great deal of criticism. Divyanka responded to a netizen's comment to express her disappointment as well. She admitted that it was really tragic. The actress wrote, “In all honesty, the beautiful moment didn’t remain that special after the result. Joy taken away in an hrs time.”

In 2004, Divyanka Tripathi made her acting debut in India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. Her 2006 soap series Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann boosted her to stardom. The 2013 show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein made the actress even more well-known.

In July of 2016, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya got married. With friends and family in attendance, the two held an extravagant ceremony.

