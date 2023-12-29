What! Jasmin Bhasin's Holiday Plans Derailed: Actress Slams Airline for 'Worst Flight Experience'

Popular actress Jasmin Bhasin vents frustration on social media after a disastrous flight from Mumbai to Jammu, lasting over 10 hours. The airline was criticized for mismanagement.
Jasmin Bhasin

MUMBAI: Actress Jasmin Bhasin, known for her roles in television and Bigg Boss 14, recently had a holiday mishap when her flight from Mumbai to Jammu turned into a nightmare. The actress, who is currently on a break, took to social media to express her discontent and slam the airline responsible for the 'worst flight experience' of her life.

In a late-night post, Jasmin shared a selfie from the airport and recounted her frustrating experience, spending more than 10 hours on the flight only to end up back in Mumbai. Despite the helpful efforts of the cabin crew, she blamed the senior management and administration for the ordeal.

Jasmin didn't hold back in her criticism, stating, "Cabin crew was helpful and did their best but horrible and the most disastrous senior management and administration. Shame."

In subsequent stories on her Instagram, she detailed how the manager at Mumbai airport treated passengers upon their return. Describing the behaviour as shameful, Jasmin expressed her dissatisfaction with the airline's response to the situation.

This isn't the first time a celebrity has spoken out against an airline. Jay Bhanushali, another actor from the industry, recently criticized an airline for delays and mismanagement, declaring that they had lost him as a customer.

Jasmin Bhasin's public critique highlights the importance of effective communication and customer service in the airline industry, with celebrities using their platforms to bring attention to subpar experiences.

About Author

