News

THIS is why the shoot of Vipul Roy’s new show has been put on hold

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Sep 2019 07:42 PM

MUMBAI: Vipul Roy is a well-known television actor. He is known for shows like Sahib Biwi Aur Boss, F.I.R, Dr. Madhumati On Duty, and Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double to name a few. His new project is Naye Shaadi Ke Siyape. However, the fate of the show seems to be hanging in balance. 

Naye Shaadi Ke Siyape is the second season of Shaadi Ke Siyape. The shoot of the bi-weekly has been put on hold after just four episodes. Apparently, the channel wants to wait for the feedback from the audience before they kick-start the shoot again. Also, there’s buzz that there are some creative differences between the producers and the channel. Producer Vishal Watwani of the Renu-Vishal Watwani duo, told BT, “This is an experiment, and it’s in a totally different space. NSKS will be competing with reality shows. According to the marketing research, it has got good response. We are testing waters and will see if the ratings come in. So, for now, the shoot has been put on hold. There are no creative issues with the channel.”

Tags > Sahib Biwi Aur Boss, F.I.R, Dr. Madhumati on Duty, Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double, Vishal Watwani, Renu-Vishal Watwani, Shaadi Ke Siyape,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Munisha Khatwani's throws her birthday bash!

Munisha Khatwani's throws her birthday bash!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang

past seven days