THIS is why the shoot of Vipul Roy’s new show has been put on hold

MUMBAI: Vipul Roy is a well-known television actor. He is known for shows like Sahib Biwi Aur Boss, F.I.R, Dr. Madhumati On Duty, and Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double to name a few. His new project is Naye Shaadi Ke Siyape. However, the fate of the show seems to be hanging in balance.



Naye Shaadi Ke Siyape is the second season of Shaadi Ke Siyape. The shoot of the bi-weekly has been put on hold after just four episodes. Apparently, the channel wants to wait for the feedback from the audience before they kick-start the shoot again. Also, there’s buzz that there are some creative differences between the producers and the channel. Producer Vishal Watwani of the Renu-Vishal Watwani duo, told BT, “This is an experiment, and it’s in a totally different space. NSKS will be competing with reality shows. According to the marketing research, it has got good response. We are testing waters and will see if the ratings come in. So, for now, the shoot has been put on hold. There are no creative issues with the channel.”