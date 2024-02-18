Wow! Divyanka Tripathi discusses portraying an undercover officer in 'Adrishyam', Describes her character as 'Soft and Tough'

MUMBAI : Divyanka Tripathi, a stunning actress in the industry, is well-known for her lively and lovable nature. She has a great fashion sense in addition to her powerful on-screen roles in the entertainment industry. She's shooting for Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes, her next project, right now.

In the meantime, Divyanka talked extensively about the show during an interview. The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actress also talked to us about her personal and professional lives and gave some honest stories.

Also read: Must Read! Divyanka Tripathi Responds to Vivek Dahiya's Elimination on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: "Heartbreaking Moment"

Divyanka Tripathi received the moniker "Magar Rani" from host Rohit Shetty after her involvement in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. This was a result of her daring actions with the crocodiles in the performance and her reckless attitude. Thus, she also talked about if Adrishyam had crocodiles!

Divyanka said in a cheerful tone, "Thankfully, not. It would happen pretty bad for the crocodile because our shooting conditions are usually very difficult and how could the poor crocodile survive? So, having said that; there is no crocodile, but yes, there is lots of action."

The actress went on to say that she prevents the team from skipping out the action scenes. She said, " They are trying that the character that has been created for Parvati, should remain, and they are working hard towards it."

Divyanka Tripathi revealed a candid fact during the discussion regarding the many aspects of Adrishyam. The actor talked about how she came to be on this drama-action series. She highlighted, "I manifested this show. Vivek and I, we both did."

"We both normally used to discuss what should be my next project and very specifically I used to say that I want to play such an undercover officer who looks different from the outside and is something else. She is soft and rough and tough at the same time because usually, what we see in the portrayal of action characters, women are usually shown completely black or white."

"Especially if she is into action stuff, she is quite tough and blunt, not very good to speak to that she will give you an opposite answer. Usually, it is shown like that, but her soft side was not being shown. So, I had to show a balanced person, she's like a normal human being," she added.

Divyanka discussed her preparation from the viewpoint of her Adrishyam character, Parvati, "I wanted to be prepared for this because I knew the shooting conditions, as usually they are going to be tough. So I started doing a little bit of body combat training myself, and it was not too easy to begin with because I had a recent surgery. My ligament tears were quite old so I got them corrected."

She further added, "So the day I was going for the surgery, the producers said you do it, and we'll wait for you. And I was like that it's a task because now, as soon as I come, I have to begin with my rehabilitation process. So I was at it and did a full targeted preparation so that by the time I come to the shoot, I am completely mobile."

Also read:Exclusive! Vivek Dahiya revels what wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya did special for him on his birthday

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla