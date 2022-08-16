WOW! Nakuul Mehta's TRAVEL DIARIES will make you pack your bags

MUMBAI :Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular actors on the small screens.

The actor is currently seen in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 playing the lead role of Ram Kapoor.

Nakuul is being lauded for his stellar performance.

The actor has previously done shows like Ishqbaaaz and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Nakuul made a comeback on the small screens after a long gap and fans were simply thrilled to see him.

Nakuul is quite popular among viewers and enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

The actor always keeps posting amazing pictures and videos from his personal and professional life.

Nakuul is one travel junkie and is often seen exploring different parts of the world.



The actor's travel diaries will make you pack your bags.

So, let's take a look at some of his travel pictures:

