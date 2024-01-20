Wow: Uorfi Javed has the perfect answer to Kartik Aryan's 4 minute 45 second monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama! (Watch Video)

Uorfi has now taken to her social media handle to share a throwback video to the time with Pyaar Ka Punchnama which has just been released. Kartik Aryan’s name was quite famous for his monologue and Uorfi gave a perfect response with her three minute monologue.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/20/2024 - 16:14
Uorfi Javed

MUMBAI : Uorfi Javed has made quite a name with her bold clothing sense.  She definitely needs no introduction. The actress has always been the talk of the town for her unique choice of clothes which she chooses to wear for her photoshoots as well as public outings.

Although Uorfi has received a lot of criticism for her style, she continued wearing them without getting bothered about people's opinion. She never fails to call spade a spade. The stunning diva also enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram account where she keeps sharing all the latest updates from her personal and professional life.

(Also Read: OMG! Uorfi Javed shares her picture from the hospital bed later deletes the post

Uorfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 where she was the first contestant to get eliminated.

Uorfi has now taken to her social media handle to share a throwback video to the time with Pyaar Ka Punchnama which has just been released. Kartik Aryan’s name was quite famous for his monologue and Uorfi gave a perfect response with her three minute monologue.

Taking to social media she mentioned: Throwing it way back

I think I was 18 here when I prepared the female version of Kartik Aryan’s Monologue. This was a 3 min monologue . Yaps poora ratta mara tha

Take a look:

Doesn’t she look pretty and impress with her dialogues? Let us know in the comment section below!

Keep reading this space for the latest updates from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space.

(Also Read: What! Urfi Javed takes on a waitress role at Mumbai restaurant to support cancer patients by donating earnings

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates, exclusive news and scoops on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities.

Uorfi Javed TellyChakkar in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 Pyaar Ka Punchnama Kartik Aryan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/20/2024 - 16:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Rannvijay Singha comes in support of Abhishek Kumar says “He deserves to win the show”
Yeh Risht Kya Kehlata Hai
Exclusive: Fake Abhir to be exposed! The REAL Abhir to enter Yeh Risht Kya Kehlata Hai after a week
Adrija Roy
Hilarious! Adrija Roy gets pranked on the sets of Imlie; promises to give it back soon (Watch Video)
Dhawal
Must Watch: BTS video shows how Dhawal’s life will be in danger as he meets with a grave ACCIDENT in Pandya Store!
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Vick Jain’s sister – in – law Reshu Jain reveals to Salman Khan that the family was against the marriage of Vicky and Ankita and they didn’t want him to marry an actress
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the dynamic Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, and Dhanashree Verma set the stage on fire with their sizzling moves on Sheila Ki Jawani