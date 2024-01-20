Wow: Uorfi Javed has the perfect answer to Kartik Aryan's 4 minute 45 second monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama! (Watch Video)

MUMBAI : Uorfi Javed has made quite a name with her bold clothing sense. She definitely needs no introduction. The actress has always been the talk of the town for her unique choice of clothes which she chooses to wear for her photoshoots as well as public outings.

Although Uorfi has received a lot of criticism for her style, she continued wearing them without getting bothered about people's opinion. She never fails to call spade a spade. The stunning diva also enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram account where she keeps sharing all the latest updates from her personal and professional life.

(Also Read: OMG! Uorfi Javed shares her picture from the hospital bed later deletes the post

Uorfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 where she was the first contestant to get eliminated.

Uorfi has now taken to her social media handle to share a throwback video to the time with Pyaar Ka Punchnama which has just been released. Kartik Aryan’s name was quite famous for his monologue and Uorfi gave a perfect response with her three minute monologue.

Taking to social media she mentioned: Throwing it way back

I think I was 18 here when I prepared the female version of Kartik Aryan’s Monologue. This was a 3 min monologue . Yaps poora ratta mara tha

Take a look:

Doesn’t she look pretty and impress with her dialogues? Let us know in the comment section below!

Keep reading this space for the latest updates from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space.

(Also Read: What! Urfi Javed takes on a waitress role at Mumbai restaurant to support cancer patients by donating earnings

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates, exclusive news and scoops on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities.