Yeh Hai Chahatein: OMG! Rudraksh buys Prisha's death

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular daily soap, Yeh Hai Chahatein, is gearing up for high voltage drama and twists.

Rudraksh is furious as Prisha has killed Rajeev, Rudraksh is in no mood to leave the person who killed his brother.

Here Rudraksh thus punished Prisha, Prisha had confessed her crime and is arrested.

Yuvraj is fighting Prisha's case and Rudraksh is not ready to let Prisha get realised and thus has a plan.

Rudraksh buys Prisha's death from Yuvraj and bribes him to get Prisha's punished.

Yuvraj agrees to do it for Rudraksh and the money, while he plays double game as he assures Prisha that he will save her.

Will Prisha be able to realise what had happened to her and how is this going to affect her?

