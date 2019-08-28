Yeh Hai Mohabaatein : Arijit reveals why he wants to kill Raman

MUMBAI: The Maha episode begins with everyone at the board meeting making fun of Raman and his changed face. They all tell him and Ishita that they cannot invest in the project as they don’t trust Raman (Karan Patel). Arijit brings Mr Malhotra outside and asks him to stay calm and let Ishita try whatever she can and waste her time and energy.

They then decide to take away their funds from the project last moment. Ishita then asks Mani ti go and try talking to the Minister and take an appointment. Arijit hears this and reaches with Mr Malhotra there. They then manipulate the minister’s secretary and make him talk to Mani rudely.

Raman comes him and tells everyone that he has lost all confidence and as soon as he says that he should have died instead, Mr Bhalla slaps him and makes him understand. Raman then breaks down and says that he will not give up and will try his best.

Arijit then comes to Bhalla house and get surprised to see Raman’s confidence. He wonders what will happen if the Minister gets convinced. Everyone at Bhalla house stay up all night and make Raman understand the project thoroughly. Arijit goes to a hospital where we see his daughter lying in coma.

She gets fits and is mentally disabled.Arijit then reveals why he had come to India and is up to seeking revenge from Raman. Arijit tries feeding his daughter some soup but she looks angry with him. Arijit says that it was Raman who had come in front of his car and had led to his wife’s death and his daughter’s poor health condition.

He then tells his daughter that he will seek revenge. Arijit gets a call and his daughter gets a mental attack and starts throwing things. Arijit and the nurse try their best to control her and the nurse gives her an injection and makes her go to sleep. Arijit gets super emotional and promises his daughter that he will seek revenge.

Everyone reaches the Minister’s place and his secretary comes and tells Raman that he cannot make them meet the Minister as he might not agree that he is Raman. Ishita tries arguing with him and the investors say that they will take their payment off from the project.

Raman and Ishita sit together and ask everyone to go for some time. After this, they all go to the secretary and Raman says things which only real Raman would know.

Karan wonders how he knows so much and as Raman tells everyone at home that he had heard a few voice notes, Karan wonders how come Raman kept voice notes. Karan manages to get Raman’s laptop and get to know that there are no voice notes.

He comes to the conclusion that this man isn’t Raman and that Ishita is helping him. He thinks someone is blackmailing Ishita and forcing her to help this man who is living in their house as Raman.

What will happen next? Will Karan be able to prove that the man isn’t Raman? Stay tuned with us for all the updates on the show.