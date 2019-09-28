Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's team has a blast at Rakhshanda Khan's birthday bash!

MUMBAI: Just like the show, the entire cast of popular Star Plus show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is like a big family. The pictures from the recent birthday bash of Rakhshanda Khan say it all.
They always have a get-together and have a blast. Recently, they all had an amazing time at Sachin Tyagi's (Kartik's father Manish) wife Rakshanda Khan's birthday party. The bash was attended by Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada
For the unversed, Rakhshanda is a popular TV actress. She is the best known for her roles such as Mallika Seth in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and Tanya Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She got married to her long-term beau Sachin Tyagi in the year 2014, and the couple has a daughter, Enaya Tyagi. In an interview, Rakshanda had opened up on their love story.
She had said, “The story is quite simple. There was a handsome
