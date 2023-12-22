What! Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse: Engaged and Expecting

Get the scoop on the love story of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, who are set to tie the knot and welcome their first child. Exciting times ahead
Robert

MUMBAI: In a recent report from PEOPLE, it's official – Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are engaged and gearing up for marital bliss. The couple, dating since July 2018, made their red carpet debut in December 2022, showcasing their love at the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt.

But that's not the only headline-grabbing news. The duo is also expecting their first child, as announced in November. According to the report, Pattinson is eagerly anticipating fatherhood, expressing his readiness and feeling incredibly fortunate about his relationship with Waterhouse.

The engagement revelation followed Waterhouse's appearance with a diamond ring, sparking speculation that the Batman star had popped the question. The joyous news of their impending parenthood came to light last month when Waterhouse proudly displayed her baby bump at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

The couple, known for keeping their relationship private, seems overjoyed about this new chapter. An insider revealed that they are ready for the joys of parenthood, acknowledging the changes it will bring to their lives and expressing excitement for the journey.

This marks the first marriage for both Pattinson, 37, and Waterhouse, 31. Pattinson, known for his previous relationships with Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart and a two-year engagement to FKA Twigs, is embracing this next step in his personal life. Waterhouse, who previously dated Bradley Cooper and had a one-year relationship with Diego Luna, is set to embark on her first marriage as well.

As the couple takes these significant steps, fans and well-wishers can't help but share in the excitement of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's love story, eagerly anticipating the wedding bells and the pitter-patter of tiny feet.

Credit: Hindustan Times 

What! Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse: Engaged and Expecting
