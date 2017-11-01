Here we bring a piece of good news for the loyal viewers of Akash Aath's Hridmajhare!

Well, ace actor Chiranjeet Chakraborty is all set to grace the forthcoming episode of Hridmajhare.

Yes, you read it right. The Champ, Kiriti Roy and Chotushkone fame actor will be the celebrity guest in the coming episode. He will be seen in conversation with tabla player Tanmoy Bose.

So, gear up for the show. The particular episode will be aired on 2 November at 9.30 pm.

