Popular singer Surojit to perform in Aakash Aath’s Lakhi Chana

Time to smile as we bring a piece of good news for the viewers of children’s popular show Lakhi Chana.

The Aakash Aath programme is all set to see one of the popular singers of Bengal as a guest performer.

Yes readers, Surojit Chatterjee, the lead singer of Bengali band Bhoomi who also directed music for Bengali movies like Ichhe and Muktodhara, will be gracing the stage of the show.

About the coming episode, a reliable source shared, “Three visually handicapped children will be seen in the episode. And renowned singer Surojit from 'Bhumi' would join the kids to spend some quality time. He would also perform.”

Anchored by actor Sujan Mukherjee, it will air on 25 January at 9.30 pm.

