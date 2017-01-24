Hot Downloads

Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which TV actress looks stunning in a bridal avatar?

Which TV actress looks stunning in a bridal avatar?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV show are you excited to watch?

Which TV show are you excited to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Popular singer Surojit to perform in Aakash Aath’s Lakhi Chana

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jan 2017 04:44 PM

Time to smile as we bring a piece of good news for the viewers of children’s popular show Lakhi Chana.

The Aakash Aath programme is all set to see one of the popular singers of Bengal as a guest performer.

Yes readers, Surojit Chatterjee, the lead singer of Bengali band Bhoomi who also directed music for Bengali movies like Ichhe and Muktodhara, will be gracing the stage of the show.

About the coming episode, a reliable source shared, “Three visually handicapped children will be seen in the episode. And renowned singer Surojit from 'Bhumi' would join the kids to spend some quality time. He would also perform.”

So, gear up for the show!

Anchored by actor Sujan Mukherjee, it will air on 25 January at 9.30 pm.

For more updates keep reading Tellychakkar.com.

Tags > Aakash Aath, Lakhi Chana, Surojit Chatterjee, Ichhe, Muktodhara,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top