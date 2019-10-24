News

'Bekhayali' star Sachet Tandon teams with Tulsi Kumar for non-film song

24 Oct 2019

After wooing listeners with her latest hit tracks like "O saki saki" and "Tera ban jaunga", singer Tulsi Kumar has now come up with a new non-film song, "Nai Jaana".

Tulsi has sung "Nai Jaana" along with "Bekhayali" fame singer Sachet Tandon. The music is composed by Tanishq Bagchi.

Talking about the song, Tulsi: "It is a beautiful Punjabi folk. We have tweaked it to an extent but the entire essence of the song remains intact. The song has a beautiful story revolving around a boy and a girl as she tries to convince him not to leave her and go because she loves him. It's very beautifully shot and there's lot of masti in the lyrics. 'Nai Jaana' has got a very young, fun and spunky feel to it."

The song's video features Musskan Sethi, Awez Darbar, and Anmol Bhatia.

past seven days