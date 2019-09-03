News

Remo D'Souza announces season 5 of Dance Plus

03 Sep 2019 03:43 PM

MUMBAI: Remo D'Souza's Dance Plus is one of the most watched dance reality shows. After entertaining audience with its previous four seasons, he is returning with a new season.
The show Dance Plus has renowned dancers Dharmesh Yelande, Shakti Mohan and Punit J Pathak, all celebrated Dance India Dance contestants, as the mentors and super judge choreographer Remo Dsouza. The show has given a platform to many talented dancers. Now, the channel released a promo for the 5th season of the dance reality show and also announced that the auditions will begin soon.

READY???? #danceplus5 @starplus

