Sameer Vidwans calls Kartik Aaryan a 'director's delight'

Sameer Vidwans, the director of the upcoming Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', has shared his experience working with Kartik and thanked him for being there by his side to achieve what he envisioned.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 19:45
movie_image: 
Sameer Vidwans calls Kartik Aaryan a 'director's delight'

MUMBAI:Sameer Vidwans, the director of the upcoming Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', has shared his experience working with Kartik and thanked him for being there by his side to achieve what he envisioned.

The director took to his social media to express his delight working with the actor, writing: "Kartik you are a Director's delight! Your charm, energy, dedication, and hardworking nature made this journey not only beautiful but powerful!!"

He further mentioned: "I enjoyed every bit of it! Thank you for being there by my side to achieve what we all envisioned!! @kartikaaryan."

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' marks the reunion of Kartik and Kiara after their last successful outing 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

The film is all set to release in theatres on June 29, 2023.

Apart from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', Kartik has interesting films in the pipeline like 'Aashiqui 3', and Kabir Khan's untitled next film.

SOURCE-IANS 

Sameer Vidwans the director of the upcoming Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has shared his experience working with Kartik and thanked him for being there by his side to achieve what he envisioned.tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 19:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ssudeep Sahir: Social media has definitely become a crucial part of the industry
MUMBAI:Actor Ssudeep Sahir, who was last seen in the show Tera Yaar Hoon Main, says that social media is very important...
Shooting first time in Allahabad for his next, Sunny Hinduja shares pictures
MUMBAI :Actor Sunny Hinduja, who played the role of Sandeep bhaiyya in the streaming show 'TVF Aspirants', and is also...
Rajan Shahi speaks about Nitesh Pandey who was part of Anupama!
MUMBAI:The whole industry was shocked when news about actors Aditya Singh Rajput and Vaibhavi Upadhyay passing away hit...
Harjinder Singh opens up about the response to his web series Inspector Avinash!
MUMBAI:Actor Harjinder Singh says that he has been getting great response for his web series Inspector Avinash. The...
Sameer Vidwans calls Kartik Aaryan a 'director's delight'
MUMBAI:Sameer Vidwans, the director of the upcoming Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', has...
'Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical' kicks off 13-city tour with flash mob at Times Square
MUMBAI:The Broadway-style show 'Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical', which is based on K. Asif's timeless classic, has...
Recent Stories
Sameer Vidwans calls Kartik Aaryan a 'director's delight'
Sameer Vidwans calls Kartik Aaryan a 'director's delight'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jodi of Kartik Aaryan
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ brought back the hit Jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani
Wow! SatyaPrem Ki Katha teaser: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer looks like the romantic-musical moviegoers were craving for
Satyaprem Ki Katha: These BTS pictures and videos of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will make you excited for the film
Satyaprem Ki Katha: These BTS pictures and videos of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will make you excited for the film
Kartik Aaryan
CAN’T MISS! Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s funny banter on the occasion of Halloween
AMAZING! Have a look at Kartik Aaryan's luxury car collection
Title of Kartik Aaryan's 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' to be changed