Shruti Haasan rocks the UK

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019 12:33 PM
Actress-singer Shruti Haasan has returned to the UK for a gig. She says she had an amazing time performing at Islington.
 
"It's the second time I am performing at Islington and I had an amazing time as always. The place has a lot of good energy and history and I am always thankful to people who come to see me perform again," Shruti said.
 
The actress, who is also working on her debut EP, has wrapped up the shoot for her international series in Budapest and will be back to India soon for the shoot of her Tamil film "Laabam".
 
"I'm really happy to be living my best life. To return to music and begin internationally on both music and film has been amazing. I also love the fact that I get to travel between worlds," she said.
 
Source: IANS
Tags > Shruti Haasan, UK, Laabam,

