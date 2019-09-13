Swara Bhasker loses footwear during Ganpati darshan

"Veere Di Wedding" star Swara Bhasker lost her footwear when she went to Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal here, and she added a funny twist to it by saying that it gave her a chance to show her true devotion.

The actress took to Twitter to share her experience of visiting Lalbaughcha Raja pandal. She was wearing her Kolhapuri flats when she visited the pandal, but couldn't find them while coming back. She had to return barefoot.

"Because what's a darshan to Mumbai's iconic #LalbaughchaRaja if you don't lose your shoes?#sachcheybhakt," she posted with a video.

In the video, Swara, in her bright ensemble, is seen walking barefoot to her car.

On the work front, she will next be seen in Faraz Arif Ansari's LGBTQ drama "Sheer Qorma".

Source: IANS