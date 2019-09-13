News

Swara Bhasker loses footwear during Ganpati darshan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Sep 2019 02:38 PM

"Veere Di Wedding" star Swara Bhasker lost her footwear when she went to Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal here, and she added a funny twist to it by saying that it gave her a chance to show her true devotion.

The actress took to Twitter to share her experience of visiting Lalbaughcha Raja pandal. She was wearing her Kolhapuri flats when she visited the pandal, but couldn't find them while coming back. She had to return barefoot.

"Because what's a darshan to Mumbai's iconic #LalbaughchaRaja if you don't lose your shoes?#sachcheybhakt," she posted with a video.

In the video, Swara, in her bright ensemble, is seen walking barefoot to her car.

On the work front, she will next be seen in Faraz Arif Ansari's LGBTQ drama "Sheer Qorma".

Source: IANS

Tags > Swara Bhasker, Lalbaughcha Raja, Faraz Arif Ansari,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
12 Sep 2019 09:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sriti, Shabir, Dheeraj, Shraddha and others enjoy Anjum Fakih's birthday bash
Sriti, Shabir, Dheeraj, Shraddha and others enjoy... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
12 Sep 2019 09:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan last day of shoot
Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan last day of shoot | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Ambika
Ambika
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep

past seven days