News

Vicky Kaushal's fan wants to turn into a pizza for him

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Sep 2019 01:21 PM

Fans can go to great lengths for their favourite stars, and Bollywood's latest sensation Vicky Kaushal has started getting a taste of that. A fan of the National Award-winning actor wants to turn into a pizza for him.

The actor recently shared a black and white picture of his on Instagram and captioned it: "Pizzas, I miss you." In the photo, Vicky can be seen wearing a sad expression on his face.

Commenting on the post, a fan wrote: "I wish I was a pizza."

Other fans also commented on the actor's post, one of which reads: "Get this man all the pizzas he wants!"

Another fan used a line from the actor's latest song "Pachtaoge" and commented, "Pizzas to you - Mujhe chor k jo tum jaoge, bada pachtaoge."

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in the horror film "Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship" and the biographical drama "Sardar Udham Singh".

Source: IANS

Tags > Vicky Kaushal, National Award, Pachtaoge, Sardar Udham Singh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
11 Sep 2019 02:23 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shantanu & Nityami FAKED dating for Nach Baliye 9
Shantanu & Nityami FAKED dating for Nach... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Premiere of Mahesh Pandey's new show on...

Premiere of Mahesh Pandey's new show on Colors' Vidya
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Krystle Dsouza
Krystle Dsouza
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

past seven days