Wow! Nargis Fakri celebrates New year’s eve with Rumored BF Tony Beig, Ex-Flame Uday Chopra and Arslan Goni-Sussanne Khan in Dubai

Recently, Nargis was seen partying with rumored BF Tony Beig, entrepreneur and Managing Director of a conglomerate. Also seen with her were Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan.
MUMBAI: Nargis Fakhri made her Bollywood debut with Rockstar which was a super hit at the box office. Later, she was seen in movies like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Azhar, Housefull 3, and others. The actress is now gearing up for her next film which is titled Shiv Shastri Balboa. Nargis is now all set to make a mark in the digital space as well with an upcoming web series.

Recently, Nargis was seen partying with rumored BF Tony Beig, entrepreneur and Managing Director of a conglomerate. Also seen with her were Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan. check out the pictures here;

Arslan shared the pictures and wrote, “Happy happy new year to every one. What a night. Thank you”

Nargis, recently made her OTT debut in the upcoming series titled Tatlubaaz by Vibhu Kashyap. Speaking about her experience, Nargis said, “In the ever-evolving landscape of OTT, the surge of captivating content has made joining the OTT gang undeniably enticing. Having worked in films previously, the opportunity to dive into a series was a refreshing and exhilarating experience for me.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly 

