Actor Vijayendra Kumeria turns producer

MUMBAI: Actor Vijayendra Kumeria, who is currently being seen in Sufiyana Pyar Mera on star bharat as Madhav, has turned a producer.



He and his wife Preeti have come up with their own production house called Kumeria Productions and the duo is coming up with a story on channel Dangal in the show Crime Alert. Speaking on that Vijayendra says,”I have been wanting to produce a show for quite sometime now. I am happy that finally we are successful in making Sawli Bahu an episode for a show called Crime Alert. I am not acting in the show because currently am busy with Sufiyana Pyar Mera. Plus as a maker I feel I will stay away from working in my own shows. My wife Preeti and a core team is looking after the content, planning and execution.”



So what was the need of turning producer? “It is only for creative hunger. As an artist one would have many aspirations. Acting is not the only medium - writing, producing, directing there are many aspects. Today there is so much scope for an artist to explore. The OTT platforms are doing so well. Then there are short films. So if you have the correct content, you know how and where to pitch, there's nothing to stop you. We are also open to ideas and concepts which we can pitch for various platforms. Depending on the fate of this show we will be going further. Now that our show is ready for release, I get an extra adrenaline rush every time I see it. I am also thankful to my wife Preeti who understands me and my dream.”



Sawli Bahu will come on air on 3rd October.