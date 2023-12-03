After separation, Shubhangi Atre wants to focus on her career

Popular TV actress Shubhangi Atre has decided to move on in life after announcing separation from her husband Piyush Poorey after 19 years of marriage.
Shubhangi

The actress said that she wants to focus on her career now, adding that there are a lot of other positive things to talk about rather than discussing divorce or her differences with her husband.

While talking about her troubled relationship, the 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' actress said that it is time to move on and focus on the blessings.

As per media reports, Shubhangi and Piyush were living separately for almost a year and differences between them were not resolving.

In 2003, Shubhangi got married to Piyush in Indore and they have a daughter. After trying a lot to save their relationship, they both decided to part ways.

Without going into much detail about how she is planning her life ahead, Shubhangi told IANS: "I don't wish to talk about my personal life anymore. I am a very private person and I want to focus on my career. Life goes on. I prefer to count my blessings and move on."

Shubhangi also made it clear that she doesn't want her daughter to be away from her father, whom she will meet on weekends.

Source : ians 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 07:15

