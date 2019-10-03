News

Akanksha Sharda roped in for a STEAMY SCENE in ALTBalaji’s NSA

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
03 Oct 2019 06:51 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with its daily dose of exclusive news.

We've been at the forefront in reporting updates about ALTBalaji's NSA (National Sports Academy).
We exclusively reported about Uttkarsh Gupta, Rahul Dev, Anveshi Jain, and Bhavin Bhanushali bagging the project (Read hereRahul Dev bags ALTBalaji’s NSA).

 Earlier in the day, we reported about actress Simran Kaur being roped in for the project.

Now, the latest update is that actress Akanksha Sharda has also bagged the web-series.

A source close to the project revealed that Akanksha will have a brief role but a very bold and important one. She will have a steamy scene with one of the actors.

The story of the project revolves around missing players of a kabaddi team.

We couldn't connect with Akanksha for a comment.

