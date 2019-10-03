Akanksha Sharda roped in for a STEAMY SCENE in ALTBalaji’s NSA

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with its daily dose of exclusive news.



We exclusively reported about Uttkarsh Gupta, Rahul Dev, Anveshi Jain, and Bhavin Bhanushali bagging the project (Read here: Rahul Dev bags ALTBalaji’s NSA).



Earlier in the day, we reported about actress Simran Kaur being roped in for the project.



Now, the latest update is that actress Akanksha Sharda has also bagged the web-series.



A source close to the project revealed that Akanksha will have a brief role but a very bold and important one. She will have a steamy scene with one of the actors.



The story of the project revolves around missing players of a kabaddi team.

